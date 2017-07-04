Police are looking to find the person who abandoned a dog in a wooded area in Leicester, Massachusetts.

The pit bull was found inside a cage Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. by a logger working in the area of Moosehill Road.

The logger told police the dog had a collar with no tags on it and a leash. There was a bag and a can of dog food on top of the cage when he found it.

Police said the logger brought the dog to an area closer to the road and two young men from the neighborhood then took it and the cage to one of their houses. There, they washed the animal and gave it food and water.

The dog, estimated to be 4-5 months old, was then turned over to the Leicester Animal Control Officer.

Authorities said the dog had what appeared to be numerous insect bites on it when it was found.

Leicester Police are currently investigating the incident as a potential case of animal abandonment and animal cruelty.

Anyone with information on the dog's owner is asked to contact the Leicester Crime Tip Hotline at 508-892-7010 and select option No. 7.