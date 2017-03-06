Dog Found Nearly Starved to Death

A dog was found nearly starved to death in Branford on Monday morning.

A woman driving down Route 1 in Branford at 11 a.m. saw the dog walking and then fall down, Dan Cosgrove's Animal Shelter said on its Facebook page.

She brought the emaciated dog to the shelter immediately.

The shelter said, according to the vet, that the dog had been starved for up to three months and had, at most, 48 hours to live. The dog cannot stand, walk or life her head and is being provided 24-hour care.

So far, bloodwork shows no disease or infections and her body temperature is 96 degrees.

The dog has been named Hope and the shelter said they are "doing everything humanly possible to save her life and provide her with the love she has not received for a long time."

If anyone recognize this dog or noticed a black dog near Big Y in Branford, please contact the animal shelter at (203) 315-4125.