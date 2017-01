After a dog was found in a cage on the side of the road Monday, police in Hingham, Massachusetts, are asking for help finding its owner.

The dog was found around 11:15 a.m. near 158 Downer Ave. It was locked in a cage with a blanket, a leash, food and some toys.

No microchip was found.

Police say the dog is in the custody of the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hingham police.