Dog Rescued From Cliff at State Park

A dog was rescued from a cliff at West Rock Ridge State Park on Saturday.

The dog was stuck on a ledge on the Woodbridge side of the park around 11 a.m., according to Hamden Fire officials.

Firefighters from Hamden were called to assist Woodbridge firefighters and animal control officers from Woodbridge and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

According to fire officials, Hamden firefighter Scott Blake was lowered about 60 feet down the cliff to reach the pit bull mix.

After taking some time to gain the dog's trust, the firefighter was able to secure the animal and both were lowered to firefighters waiting below.

The dog had minor injuries, fire officials said.