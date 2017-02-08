Dog Rescued From Frozen Canal in Wenham, Mass. | NECN
By Alexandra Prim

    processing...

    Wenham Police

    A Wenham, Massachusetts firefighter saved a dog that fell through ice in a canal on Wednesday.

    Shawn McCarthy entered the Wenham Canal in cold water gear and retrieved the dog along with assistance from police and other firefighters.

    The dog was reunited with its owner immediately after the rescue.

    This is the second dog to fall through ice in the canal recently.

    Police advise that, although there are no leash laws in Wenham, it’s still smart to leash dogs near frozen bodies of water.

    Published 2 hours ago

