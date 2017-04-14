Dogs Rescued in Puerto Rico up for Adoption in New Hampshire

Abandoned dogs that were rescued by an animal welfare group in Puerto Rico are up for adoption at the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Stratham.

The dogs and puppies made the journey from Puerto Rico to New Hampshire on April 7. They have received veterinary exams and a behavioral evaluation. They have medical records and health certificates issued by accredited veterinarians.

They were rescued by the group All Sato Rescue. "Sato" is slang for mixed breed dog.

In Puerto Rico, it is estimated that there are more than 100,000 stray dogs.