Donate to necn's Hurricane Relief Drive

Unprecedented flooding from Harvey has created a disaster across southeast Texas and parts of Louisiana.

Flood waters continue to swamp Houston, the nation's fourth largest city, and its suburbs, leaving behind a swath of destruction that has yet to be fully understood.

Harvey's victims will travel a long road to recovery and they need our help getting there.

Join NBC Boston, necn, Telemundo Boston and Comcast to support the victims of Harvey through our Hurricane Relief Drive.

We've teamed up with the American Red Cross to raise money that will be used specifically for the Harvey recovery effort.

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 4 a.m. through 11:30 p.m., you'll be able to call and pledge money to the cause. You can also click or text to pledge as well. You'll find details how to give below.

A small donation can go a long way!

CALL — Wednesday, Aug. 30 from 4 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Make a donation by phone by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Volunteers from the American Red Cross will take your calls and record your donations.

CLICK TO DONATE — Now

You can donate right now directly through the American Red Cross website. Just tap on the button below.









TEXT TO DONATE — Now

Making a donation is as easy as sending a text message. To pledge $10, text HARVEY to 90999. The donation will be added to your mobile phone bill. Standard messaging rates apply.

