Police: Double Homicide Suspect Tied to Carjacking

Authorities say the suspect in a gruesome double murder in Peabody, Massachusetts has been spotted after a carjacking on Wednesday night.

Police say 39-year-old Wes Doughty, who is considered armed and dangerous, stole a 2006 Honda Accord somewhere on Route 114 in Middleton, Massachusetts. The carjacking victim was still in the car.

Doughty drove to Boston and let the victim out of the car. The victim was not injured, according to police.

Doughty is the second suspect in the double murder of 37-year-old Mark Greenlaw and 39-year-old Jennifer O'Connor at 19 Farm Ave. in Peabody on Saturday.

Forty-five-year-old Michael Hebb, of Peabody, was arraigned on Tuesday after being taken into custody without incident.