Spotty downpours and storms for mostly southern New England stick around along a frontal boundary that eventually slides out later this evening.

These downpours could produce at least 2-4” per hour rainfall rates and if they set up over the same area, we could see some flash flooding and reduced visibility, which could make for tricky conditions for the evening commute.

Tonight, after sunset, these storms will fizzle and any lingering downpours will fizzle around 10 p.m. The humidity will stick around overnight with lows near 70 south, 60s north as patchy fog develops again into the early morning hours.

Get ready for a very warm and humid couple of days ahead. For Wednesday and Thursday, the Bermuda High influence increases across New England, as the Bermuda High ushers in a southwesterly flow, meaning humidity and warmth.

We’re expecting a mostly sunny day with highs reaching into the upper 80s to low 90s away from the coast, mid 80s across the North Country. Another hot and humid day Thursday with an increased risk of showers and thunderstorms as a slow-moving cold front traverses across New England. Highs again reach well into the upper 80s south and low to mid 80s north.

Less humid air works into the region on Friday behind cold front as it stalls across southern New England. Expecting an overall dry day on Friday with highs cresting into the upper 80s. As we look ahead to the weekend, a few rounds of atmospheric energy passing overhead will bring increased threats of showers and thunderstorms.

Another frontal boundary moves through on Saturday but becomes hung up and stalls across southern New England as it interacts with dominant Bermuda High to our southeast. Temperatures cool down a bit compared to the week from later this week with highs reaching into the low to mid 80s across the south and mid 70s across the north. The stalled cold front returns north as a warm front on Sunday, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area with highs cresting into the low 80s. Slightly cooler temperatures next week are on the exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC Boston and necn.