Dozens of Cats Killed, 5 Rescued in House Fire

Dozens of cats were killed and five rescued during a house fire at the home of a volunteer firefighter in West Haven Monday.

Chief Stephen Scafariello of the West Shore Fire Department said that when firefighters arrived at the home on Linden Street around 12:30 p.m. flames were coming out of the back of the home. Firefighters quickly knocked the fire down and attempted to save the animals inside the building.

“We found about 40 cats at this time, all overcome by smoke,” Scafariello said.

Firefighters were able to revive five of the cats, but the rest did not survive, Scafariello said.

All the human occupants escaped unharmed. Scafariello said a volunteer firefighter lived at the home.

“Unfortunately this is one of our own - he’s a volunteer with the West Shore Fire Department, so we know the whole family,” Scafariello said.

The house is unlivable and the American Red Cross responded to assist the residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.