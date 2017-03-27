Dreary, Wet Start to the Week

Today (Monday): Periodic light rain, icy spots north & west. Highs in the 40s for most. Overnight Monday Night: Chance shower, patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to near 40. Tuesday: Sprinkles transition to rain later. Highs in the 40s.

An area of low pressure approaches from the Great Lakes today, bringing continued rainy conditions to New England as a warm front tries to move in from the south.

Temperatures will be near-normal for this time of year in the mid 40s south and the mid to upper 30s north. A weak cold front moves across New England tonight with abundant clouds remaining overhead.

Lows won’t drop off much with light drizzle and cloud cover around. Expecting mid to upper 30s across the south and upper 20s across the North Country. Warmer air filters into the region for tomorrow. Not expecting much in the way of sunshine but, temperatures will moderate into the 50s.

An area of rain moves in after midday with the potential of a couple thunderstorms ahead of a cold front. High pressure noses into New England on Wednesday.

The day will start cloudy, turning partly cloudy as the day progresses as drier air filters in. Highs will reach into the upper 40s south and 40s north. High pressure builds into the region on Thursday with sunny skies prevailing. Highs will crest into the upper 40s south and near 40 degrees north. A northwest flow develops during the day.

Dry and seasonable weather continues right into Friday. Looking ahead to next weekend, a low pressure system south of New England may push some frozen precipitation into the region.

Right now, it’s looking like the system will move away from our area by Sunday so, not expecting a wash-out of a weekend yet! Stay tuned to necn and NBC Boston for the latest weather updates on the exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-Day Forecast.