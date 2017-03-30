SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 5: Drew Pomeranz #31 of the Boston Red Sox pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on September 5, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Boston Red Sox pitcher Drew Pomeranz was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Thursday with a left forearm flexor strain, meaning he won't be ready for the start of the season.

The Red Sox are scheduled to kick off their season on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pomeranz - who was acquired in a trade from the San Diego Padres last season - was considered a candidate for the starting rotation heading into spring training. If his injury improves, he could still start on April 9 when the team first has a need for a fifth starter.