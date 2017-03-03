Driver Charged With 4th OUI After Crash Into Ambulance

A man was arrested Thursday and charged with his fourth OUI after he crashed into an ambulance in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Police say Christopher Ayer was drunk when he hit the emergency vehicle on Derby Street near Old Derby Street.

The ambulance was parked at the scene of another drunk driving crash.

The 53-year-old suspect allegedly sped off and led officers on a short chase before they arrested him.

He has been convicted of OUI three times, for an incident in Weymouth in 1991, an another in Hingham in 1989 and a third in Hull in 1993.

Ayer faces charges including OUI, driving to endanger, leaving the scene of a crash that caused damage and failure to stop for police.

He was arraigned at Hingham District Court Friday and ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on March 7. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.