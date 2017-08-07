Excessive speed may be to blame for a crash that injured four people in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

Police responded to the crash outside of 611 North Bedford St. at 11:46 a.m. where a vehicle had apparently struck four other vehicles before striking trees and a stone wall. Authorities said the driver, Richard Chermesino, 29, of Wast Bridgewater, then hit a house and a fifth parked car in the driveway — before coming to a rest.

Chermesino was taken to South Shore Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The drivers of two vehicles that were struck and a passenger were also taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the house that Chermesino struck did not sustain serious damage but there was significant damage to the landscaping and stone retaining wall.

Authorities believe Chermesino was traveling upwards of 100 miles per hour prior to the crash.

So far, no charges have been filed.

The incident is under investigation by the East Bridgewater Police Department.