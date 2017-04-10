PD: Michigan Man Fled Scene of Fatal Conn. Accident

A Michigan man faces charges after fleeing the scene of a fatal accident in East Windsor on Thursday.

Hans Geise, 33, of Brooklyn, Mich., currently faces charges of evading responsibility and failure to drive right.

East Windsor police allege that Geise was driving a red Dodge pickup that was involved in an accident with a white Mazda Millenia on North Road near Melrose Road in East Windsor around 12:45 p.m. Thursday. When police arrived on scene they found the Mazda off the road in the area of North Road and Yosky Street. The pickup had already left the scene.

The driver of the Mazda, identified as Troy Michaud, 53, of Enfield, died of his injuries.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact Officer David Simoes at (860) 292-8240 ext. 5203.