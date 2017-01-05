Driver Accused of Striking 14-Year-Old Girl, Fleeing | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Rhode Island

Rhode Island

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Driver Accused of Striking 14-Year-Old Girl, Fleeing

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dartmouth Police/Satellite News Service

    A driver has been arrested after police say she struck a 14-year-old girl Thursday in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, and fled the scene.

    The teen was seriously injured after being struck on Dartmouth Street. Police responded after 5 p.m. About 30 minutes after the crash, 34-year-old Jessica Skaggs of New Bedford turned herself in to police.

    The victim was taken by helicopter to Hasbro Children's Hospital. She is in stable condition.

    Skaggs' car was found in a parking lot near the scene of the crash.

    Charges against Skaggs include leaving the scene of a crash causing injury and unlicensed operation.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 45 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices