Driver Accused of Striking 14-Year-Old Girl, Fleeing

A driver has been arrested after police say she struck a 14-year-old girl Thursday in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, and fled the scene.

The teen was seriously injured after being struck on Dartmouth Street. Police responded after 5 p.m. About 30 minutes after the crash, 34-year-old Jessica Skaggs of New Bedford turned herself in to police.

The victim was taken by helicopter to Hasbro Children's Hospital. She is in stable condition.

Skaggs' car was found in a parking lot near the scene of the crash.

Charges against Skaggs include leaving the scene of a crash causing injury and unlicensed operation.