A Massachusetts man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after police say he somehow lost control of his vehicle and ended up in a pond in Westwood.

Police responded to the crash at Buckmaster Pond just before 6 p.m.

Authorities said the man in his 40s struck a telephone pole and crashed through a fence before ending up in the pond.

The driver, who was the only one in the vehicle, was able to get himself out after crashing into the frozen pond. Nearby neighbors wrapped him in blankets until first responders arrived.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Crews remained at the scene to remove the vehicle from the pond.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation. Police said charges, if any, may be filed Tuesday in Dedham District Court.