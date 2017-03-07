A driver was killed and his passenger was injured in a rollover crash Monday night on Route 2 in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

According to state police, 51-year-old Daniel Rice of Fitchburg lost control and crashed his Jeep Grand Cherokee on the westbound side of the road, near exit 30. He and the passenger, a 37-year-old Fitchburg woman, were thrown from the vehicle.

Police responded around 10:15 p.m., and Rice was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester with serious injuries.

Authorities are working to determine the cause of the crash.