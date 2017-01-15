One person was killed early Sunday morning following a fiery crash in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

Police said officers responded to reports of a car on fire in the woods in the area of North Main and Dane streets at 2:19 a.m.

The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Massachusetts State Police and Mansfield Police are investigating the exact cause of the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Mansfield Police Department at 508-261-7300.