Investigation continues after a car drove into the Connecticut River in Hatfield, Massachusetts late Wednesday evening.

WWLP reports that the vehicle was seen going 70 mph on Bridge Lane before driving into the water around 6:44 p.m.

The driver was not seen getting out of the vehicle.

A large crane lifted the vehicle out of the water after it had been submerged.

A helicopter and dive team were called in to assist rescue and recovery efforts.