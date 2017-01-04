Driver, Passenger Injured When Tractor-Trailer Slams Into House's Porch | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Driver, Passenger Injured When Tractor-Trailer Slams Into House's Porch

By Danielle Waugh

    necn

    It was a close call for one Maine homeowner after a tractor trailer slammed into the side of his house, destroying the home's porch.

    An 18-wheeler hit the side of a Farmington home on Route 4, also known as Fairbanks Road, Tuesday evening.

    The driver and passenger of the 18-wheeler were taken to a hospital. The driver's condition is unknown, and the unnamed passenger is in critical condition.

    No one inside the home was injured.

    The homeowner says it's a miracle he's alive, since he was sitting 10 feet away from the porch when it was hit by the truck.

    The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

    Neighbors say this is at least the third time this home in particularly has been hit by other vehicles turning around Horn's Corner.

    Published 6 minutes ago

