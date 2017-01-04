It was a close call for one Maine homeowner after a tractor trailer slammed into the side of his house, destroying the home's porch.

An 18-wheeler hit the side of a Farmington home on Route 4, also known as Fairbanks Road, Tuesday evening.

The driver and passenger of the 18-wheeler were taken to a hospital. The driver's condition is unknown, and the unnamed passenger is in critical condition.

No one inside the home was injured.

The homeowner says it's a miracle he's alive, since he was sitting 10 feet away from the porch when it was hit by the truck.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Neighbors say this is at least the third time this home in particularly has been hit by other vehicles turning around Horn's Corner.