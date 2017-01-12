Driver in School Bus Rollover Almost Had License Suspended

A spokesperson for First Student, the company Valburn works for, released conflicting information saying that he has a clean driving record. (Published 47 minutes ago)

School Bus Driver in Rollover Almost Had License Suspended

The driver who was operating the bus that rolled over with 22 children from Curtis Middle School on board has multiple driving infractions.

54-year-old Mitchell Valburn had 5 speeding tickets, 1 accident, a failure to stop and improper turn. At one point he was slated to have his license suspended, but paid fines before it was.

A spokesperson for First Student, the company Valburn works for, released conflicting information saying that he has a clean driving record. Valburn has been licensed to drive a bus in the state since 2006.

The rollover happened after a crash involving a pickup truck on I-95 southbound in Weston, Massachusetts on Wednesday afternoon.

The students, who were in grades sixth through eighth, were taken to the hospital for evaluation of minor injuries. No serious injuries were reported.

The pickup truck’s driver stayed on the scene after the crash, according to state police.

No charges have been filed at this time.