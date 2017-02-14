This year in New England, snow piled roads and side walks made delivering Valentine's Day flowers no easy task. But many Massachusetts area flower shop owners said their drivers were still out, making sure their customers got their orders.

A snow storm did not stop businesses from cashing in on Valentine's Day in Boston.

Sales on candy, flowers and others gifts across the country bring in billions of dollars every year, and this year was no exception.

"Valentine's Day is like Christmas," said Deb Sullivan, who works at Bostonian Florist in Somerville.

The shop had scheduled approximately 500 flower deliveries for the day, which they split between three drivers. As Monday's snow approached, they prepared to get them done.

"We are like the mailman," Sullivan said. "Out there in the blizzard, delivering and just climbing over snow banks and whatever it takes to deliver."

Unplowed sidewalks and streets did make some locations surrounding Boston difficult to navigate, but they made sure to reach each customer.

"I had a shovel with me and some rock salt, just in case I got stuck anywhere. And I actually did use it a couple times," said delivery driver, Josh Howard.

But despite setbacks due to weather, businesses did not appear to slow down for retailers throughout the country. This year, shoppers were expected to spend $18 billion on Valentine's celebrations, according to the National Retail Federation. Locally, business owners were happy to take the profit.

"It's big business," said Sullivan.