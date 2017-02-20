PD: Drug Dealer Comes Calling to Collect, Winds Up Arrested

Right: Steven Morello Left: Crack cocaine,a retractable baton and cash seized from the vehicle Morello was found in.

Connecticut state police have arrested a man accused of dealing drugs after a report of two unwanted men at a property in Stafford.

Police said around 5:40 p.m. Sunday they responded to a caller who said there were two unwanted men on his property and he was concerned about his safety. According to police, troopers discovered that one of the men was the victim’s drug dealer and he was there to collect money he was owed.

Police located the suspect, Steven Morello, 36, ina vehicle on Route 30 near Route 140. In the vehicle police found several grams of crack cocaine, an expandable baton and ash.

Morello was charged with distribution of controlled substances less than 1500 feet from a school, weapons in a vehicle, carrying and sale of dangerous weapons, breach of peace and use of drug paraphernalia. He was held on a $10,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on March 7.