A drunk driver was arrested on Sunday in Stoneham, Massachusetts after a serious car crash that shut down the street, took down multiple utility poles, and left residents without power.

Police first responded to reports of a car accident on William Street just before 1:00 a.m. on Sunday. When the officers arrived they found two men next to a fence several feet away from a car at the intersection of William Street and Alden Avenue. The vehicle, a 2009 Acura MDX was wedged between a damaged utility pole, a rock, and a fence. The tire had come off from the car and separated from the wheel. Three additional utility poles were down and wires were strewn along the road. Police also believe at least one other car was damaged in the crash.

The driver was identified as 22-year-old Ryan Carney of Woburn. The passenger was another 22-year-old. Both men declined medical treatment.

Officials from the Stoneham Police Department say Carney was slurring his speech and his breath smelled strongly of alcohol. The officers determined he was under the influence and arrested him.

Parts of the neighborhood were left without power following the crash. Utility crews worked for hours to replace the downed poles, but the street is expected to remain closed for the majority of Sunday. Fortunately there were no residents injured.

“The clean-up process is complex and multifaceted, with utility poles, wires, and damaged vehicles that must be dealt with,” said Stoneham Police Chief Grafton. “We will go through this process methodically to ensure the safety of all first responders and residents in the neighborhood, and we appreciate everyone’s patience as this work is ongoing.”

Chief Grafton also commented on the severity of the crash saying, “The result was an incredibly destructive crash, but somehow no one was serious injured today. We are grateful for that.” He also added, “This is the most widespread amount of damage I have seen from a single vehicle crash in my career.”

Carney will be arraigned in Monday in Woburn District Court.