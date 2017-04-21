Drunk Driver Nearly Hits Pedestrians in Chelsea, Massachusetts | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Drunk Driver Nearly Hits Pedestrians in Chelsea, Massachusetts

The incident occurred on Wednesday night

By Caitlin Fichtel

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A driver in Chelsea, Massachusetts, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol on Wednesday night after he nearly hit several pedestrians.

    (Published 31 minutes ago)

    A driver in Chelsea, Massachusetts, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol on Wednesday night after he nearly hit several pedestrians.

    According to police, Jose Valle, 56, was driving a blue Chyrster PT Cruiser around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday night when he struck a parked car on Grove Street, drove down the stairs of the city's Civil War monument, and then nearly struck three pedestrians.

    He then crashed into a trash barrel and park bench, traveled across the City Hall lawn, crashed into plants, put the vehicle in reverse and pushed more plants before crashing into a light pole.

    He was taken into custody by Chelsea Police and found to have a .25 blood alcohol level.

    Valle was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, reckless operation, leaving the scene of property damage, and a one way violation.

    He will be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on Friday. 

    Published 30 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices