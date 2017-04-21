A driver in Chelsea, Massachusetts, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol on Wednesday night after he nearly hit several pedestrians.

According to police, Jose Valle, 56, was driving a blue Chyrster PT Cruiser around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday night when he struck a parked car on Grove Street, drove down the stairs of the city's Civil War monument, and then nearly struck three pedestrians.

He then crashed into a trash barrel and park bench, traveled across the City Hall lawn, crashed into plants, put the vehicle in reverse and pushed more plants before crashing into a light pole.

He was taken into custody by Chelsea Police and found to have a .25 blood alcohol level.

Valle was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, reckless operation, leaving the scene of property damage, and a one way violation.

He will be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on Friday.