PD: Man Involved in Crash That Killed Motorcyclist Was Drunk

A 74-year-old New Haven man who is accused of driving drunk during a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Hamden on Thursday has been arrested.

Police said 47-year-old Eric Techer was on a motorcycle, going south on Fitch Street at 6:30 p.m. and 74-year-old George Williams, was going north on Fitch Street when they collided.

Techer was thrown from his motorcycle and later pronounced dead at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Police said further investigation revealed that Williams was intoxicated and he was arrested and taken to Hamden Police Headquarters.

Williams has been charged with operating under the influence and was released after posting a $1,500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court in Meriden on Feb. 9.

Police said they are continuing to investigate.