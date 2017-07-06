Last Day of Dry Stretch before Rain Returns Friday

Rest of Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Thursday Night: Clouds increase. Lows in the 60s. Friday: Morning rain, more humid. Highs in the 70s.

Dry weather persists today as high pressure that has brought fantastic summer weather to New England shifts east offshore.

Today features continued sunny and dry weather with highs reaching into the low to mid 80s. Clouds increase in coverage tonight as a warm front currently located across Virginia approaches the region.

Expecting an overall dry night aside from some brief showers that may develop across central New Hampshire and southern Maine. Lows dip back into the low 60s across the south to 60 degrees north.

Rain moves in tomorrow morning as surge of moisture traverses overhead. Heavy rain is possible within any stronger storms on Friday given high moisture.

There is also a low risk of a tornado or waterspout along the South Coast near the warm front. Expecting all of this activity to occur during the early morning before waning by mid to late morning.

Highs Friday will be cooler than today in the mid to upper 70s. Looking ahead to the weekend, relatively dry period returns with Sunday looking picture-perfect.

A cold front approaches New England on Saturday. With humidity lingering, some showers and a few thunderstorms expected during the first half of Saturday before activity clears out for the second half of the day. Highs on Saturday reach into the low 80s south and mid 70s north.

Truly fantastic summer weather on Sunday with lower humidity levels and mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s with a sea breeze developing at the coast.

We move into an unsettled pattern into next week as an upper-level low pressure sets up overhead. Temperatures are looking seasonable during this time.