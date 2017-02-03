Dry Weekend Ahead as Temperatures Drop

A series of cold fronts from Canada are traversing New England just about each day into Sunday.

With each front, a few snow flurries and snow showers are possible, but most of us just dry with temperatures getting a little colder each afternoon. High temperature in on Friday 20s north to 30s south.

Highs Saturday in the teens north, 20s south. Light snow is possible at the ski areas each afternoon.

It changes a bit on Sunday as low pressure travels into Ontario, bringing with it a period of snow for northern New england, and somewhat less chilly air, but breezy weather south for Sunday afternoon. Highs in the 20s N. 30s to near 40° south.

A new batch of cold air blows in to New England Sunday night and Monday with clearing skies, temperature in the teens, rising into the 20s and low 30s Monday afternoon.

After that there is potential for a more significant round of whether beginning Tuesday. Initially we are cold enough that snow should develop in a lot of new England during Tuesday, with a high temperature in the 30s.

Temperatures will continue to rise Tuesday night and Wednesday with a mixture of rain at the shore, snow and ice inland, and snow in the far north continuing Wednesday.

High temperatures warming to the 40s to near 50° Wednesday. As the storm pushes east of us Wednesday night, we have return to colder air and the wintry mix my change back to snow before ending Thursday.