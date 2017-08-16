Dump Truck Driver Dies After Crashing Into Vacant Building

A New Hampshire man has died after the dump truck he was driving crashed into a vacant building in western Massachusetts.
Officials say 46-year-old Robert Leustek of Winchester, New Hampshire, died after the crash at about 8 a.m. Tuesday in Colrain.
Fire Chief Nicholas Anzuoni tells the Greenfield Record that it appears the truck had brake issues as it descended a mountain.
Anzuoni said the building was severely damaged and will likely be demolished.
