Dunkin' Donuts Park Nearly Complete for Opening Day

The long-awaited stadium is on schedule for the sold out opening day.

There was a time when many in Connecticut's Capital City didn't think baseball would ever be played on Main Street.

After a year of delays, a fired developer, increased costs to city taxpayers, and a legal saga playing out in state courts, baseball is closer than ever to being played in Hartford.

Most parts of the stadium have been turned over to the city, and the Hartford Yard Goats front office has already been at work inside the newest stadium in Minor League Baseball.

Every major issue left behind by the previous developer has been rectified, and merely finishing touches are left on the $70 million taxpayer funded stadium.

"This has been exciting for all of us," said Yard Goats Assistant General Manager Mike Abramson. "We’ve had a great team that’s been here a long time working on this.”

The luxury suites on the second level are complete. Gone are exposed heating and ventilation ducts, plumbing, and drywall. The iconic Yard Goats logo is adorned to just about seemingly every spot possible, from chairs in the players' clubhouse, to fan seats, to signs on the kitchens.

City officials are excited for the stadium to finally become a reality, after the projkect faced delay after delay.

Hartford City Council President TJ Clarke said, “I think it’s great. I think it is a wonderful stadium. It’s state of the art.

When asked about the road to get to the stadium and whether city taxpayers will be happy with the park, he said, "It depends on who you ask. It’s here and we have to make it work.”