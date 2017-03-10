Dunkin’ Donuts is set to open in the MBTA's Government Center Station in either late summer or early fall.

According to the Boston Globe, the coffee chain will open two separate locations within the station, one on the Green Line Level, near the westbound platform and a second, smaller location, on the Blue Line between the northbound and southbound platforms.

According to the Globe, the rent for a kiosk on the Blue Line jumped from $1,251.77 to $3,110 per month and continues to grow each year.

The rent for a kiosk on the Green Line almost doubled amounting to $9,365 and will also continue to increase.

Officials say the Dunkin' Donuts vendors signed a five-year lease.