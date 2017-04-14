Duo Arrested After Child Tests Positive for Cocaine

Two Vermont women have been arrested after a child in their custody tested positive for cocaine last month.

Police responded to a home in Fairfield after receiving a request for assistance from the Department of Children and Families. The child currently living at the home of Amber Billings and Kristen Reed was taken into custody of DCF.

A medical evaluation determined that the child had been subject to cocaine and subsequently tested positive for the drug.

Billings was arrested and issued a citation for cruelty to a child on April 11, while Reed was arrested and cited for the same offense the following day.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on April 25, 2017.

It's no clear if either suspect has an attorney.