A Maine man charged with disturbing animal abuse allegations is due in court on Thursday.

Police in Durham tell WCSH6 that Thomas Wentworth, 54, had sex with his dog and then killed it.

Wentworth faces multiple charges, including felony animal cruelty, violating probation and domestic violence assault.

Wentworth was initially arrested in February, but will face a judge in Auburn Superior Court Thursday morning. It's unclear if he has an attorney.