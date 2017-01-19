Early Black Ice, High Pressure Settles in

Today (Thursday): Cloudy with a few flurries north. Highs in the 40s. Overnight Thursday Night: Partial clearing, lows in the 20s. Friday: Partly sunny with increasing clouds. Highs in the 40s. (Published 2 hours ago)

Sunshine makes a return today as high pressure settles in across the northeast. High temperatures will range from the low to mid 40s through Sunday.

As we approach the weekend, Saturday will be the pick – we will see a good deal of sunshine before clouds increase Sunday.

There is a significant storm on the horizon early next week. In January you’d think snow, not rain. This storm will tap into some warm air.

Rain and possibly some heavy rain will begin Monday and linger into Tuesday. Good news for the drought, bad news for the ski resorts.

Early signs are pointing at one to four inches of rain. High winds will also be the other headline. Winds could reach 40 to 50 mph. Once the storm departs, the sunshine returns and the mild weather sticks around. High temperatures will stay in the 40s.