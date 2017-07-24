Early-Morning Fatal Fire Under Investigation in NH | NECN
Early-Morning Fatal Fire Under Investigation in NH

By Tim Jones

    (Published 16 minutes ago)

    A 58-year-old man is dead following a fire in Manchester, New Hampshire, Monday morning.

    According to the Manchester Fire Department, the call for the fire at 137 Hazelton Ct. came in around 1:30 a.m.

    Responding crews found heavy fire at the single-family home upon arrival.

    The victim was found in the kitchen. He was taken to Elliot Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

    The home is considered a total loss.

    The incident remains under investigation.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

