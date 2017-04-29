Early Showers, Then Sunshine

If you feel like you’re having déjà vu with Friday’s and Saturday’s weather, you’re not the only one. From morning downpours, to summery heat and sunshine by the afternoon, we repeat Friday’s weather for today, but temperatures warm just slightly.

As for timing out the rain, a few downpours will pop up, especially into southern New England between 6 a.m.– 9 a.m., and then these will slide off the coastline (similar to what we started off with for our Friday morning).

A few downpours could produce some thunderstorms, so just be mindful for your early morning jog or taking the dog out for your Saturday morning walk, “when thunder roars, go indoors.” Then again, if you like to sleep in on Saturday mornings, you may sleep through these downpours.

By the afternoon, those showers will be off the coastline and temperatures surge into the lower 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Don’t get used to the summer-like warmth. We see the warmth Saturday ahead of the cold front that traverses the area on Sunday. This cold front will usher in much cooler air for the second half of the weekend along with the cloud cover and a chance for some showers.

If you’re an allergy sufferer, we see some minor relief from the pollen count Sunday and into Monday with some showers sliding in Monday and temperatures into the lower 60s.