Crews Respond to 2-Alarm House Fire

By Kaitlin Flanigan and Marc Fortier

    (Published 24 minutes ago)

    One person was killed in a raging, 2-alarm house fire that caused the roof to collapse in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, Monday morning.

    Fire officials said the fire broke out on Beaver Village Way around 9:30 a.m. The street remains closed as fire crews continue to work to extinguish the fire.

    Sky Ranger footage showed the home's solar panels sinking into the roof as flames shot out.

    Firefighters from nearby Bridgewater and Brockton confirmed that they also responded to the scene.

    The district attorney's office is investigating the death.

    No other details were immediately available.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

