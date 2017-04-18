Man Charged With Sexual Assault Held on $75K

East Haven police have arrested a man accused of sexual assault.

Brian Mcinerney, 31, faces charges of first-degree sexual assault.

Police said that a victim came to police to report that she had been sexually assaulted by Mcinerney. The victim told police she went to Mcinerney’s house on April 10 because he invited her to a party. When she arrived, Mcinerney told her no one else was coming and he put on a movie instead.

The victim claimed that while they were watching the movie, Mcinerney tried making sexual advances but she stopped him. A short time later Mcinerney allegedly took off her bottoms and forced her to have sex, despite her protests. The victim said that afterward they got into a verbal argument and she left.

Mcinerney was arrested and held on a $75,000 bond. He was arraigned on Monday and is next due to appear in court on May 2.