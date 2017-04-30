Police Seek Man Who Failed to Report to Prison

East Haven police say they are trying to locate a man who never showed up when he was scheduled to report to prison.

Daniel David Carroll, 54, is wanted on a first-degree failure to appear charge.

Police said Carroll was scheduled to report to prison on April 28 after pleading guilty to illegal possession of child pornography, but he never showed up. A re-arrest order was filed.

Carroll is described as around 6-foot, 195 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Carroll’s whereabouts is asked to contact East Haven police at 203-468-3820.



