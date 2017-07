East Street in Granby was closed Tuesday night after a fatal pedestrian-involved accident, according to police.

Police confirmed that a man was killed when he was struck by a car around 7:30 p.m. The victim was not identified.

The driver remained on scene and was not hurt, police said.

The Accident Reconstruction team has been called in to investigate.

Police expected the road to be closed for around four hours.