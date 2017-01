A car crashed into a home on 71 Fernwood Road in Lynn on Tuesday morning. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. (Published 2 hours ago)

An elderly man was taken to a hospital after crashing into a Lynn, Massachusetts home Tuesday morning.

According to Lynn police, the driver crashed into the home at 71 Fernwood Road.

He was taken to Salem Hospital with minor injuries.

Two women were home at the time and were not injured.

A building inspector is at the scene.