Police officers in Massachusetts are asking for help finding an elderly man missing from Norwood.

Paul MacDonald was last seen leaving his home on Azalea Drive around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. He was driving a 2005 grey Mazda wagon with the Massachusetts license plate 445AMB. The car has two small American flag stickers on the rear window.

He is a white male grey hair who is about 5’7” tall and weighs 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey baseball hat and a navy blue hooded sweatshirt.

MacDonald is 76-years-old and suffers from advanced stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

Anyone with information about MacDonald is asked to contact Norwood police.