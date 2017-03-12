Elderly Man Missing From Norwood | NECN
Elderly Man Missing From Norwood

Paul MacDonald suffers from advanced stages of Alzheimer’s disease

By Rachel McKnight

    Norwood Police Department

    Police officers in Massachusetts are asking for help finding an elderly man missing from Norwood.

    Paul MacDonald was last seen leaving his home on Azalea Drive around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. He was driving a 2005 grey Mazda wagon with the Massachusetts license plate 445AMB. The car has two small American flag stickers on the rear window.

    He is a white male grey hair who is about 5’7” tall and weighs 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey baseball hat and a navy blue hooded sweatshirt.

    MacDonald is 76-years-old and suffers from advanced stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

    Anyone with information about MacDonald is asked to contact Norwood police.

    Published 38 minutes ago

