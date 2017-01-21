Elderly Man Missing from Mansfield | NECN
Elderly Man Missing from Mansfield

77-year-old James Mayall has been missing since Saturday morning.

By Rachel McKnight

    Mansfield Police

    Mansfield Police are searching for an elderly man who is missing.

    77-year-old James Mayall, known by his friends as “Doug,” lives in West Mansfield but was last seen Saturday at 9:30 a.m. picking up a prescription at the CVS on Pleasant Street in Attleboro.

    Mayall was last seen wearing a green jacket, gray sweat pants, and brown moccasins. He also drives a tan or gray 2003 GMC Envoy with the Massachusetts license plate L2446.

    Anyone who sees James or the car is asked to contact Mansfield Police.

