Elderly Man Missing from Mansfield

Mansfield Police are searching for an elderly man who is missing.

77-year-old James Mayall, known by his friends as “Doug,” lives in West Mansfield but was last seen Saturday at 9:30 a.m. picking up a prescription at the CVS on Pleasant Street in Attleboro.

Mayall was last seen wearing a green jacket, gray sweat pants, and brown moccasins. He also drives a tan or gray 2003 GMC Envoy with the Massachusetts license plate L2446.

Anyone who sees James or the car is asked to contact Mansfield Police.