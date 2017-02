An elderly pedestrian was struck and killed in Quincy late Friday night

An elderly man was struck by a vehicle in a major accident in Quincy.

The incident took place on Burgin Parkway and Granite Street.

The victim has been declared dead. The scene remains active.

The driver did stop and it was not a hit-and-run. The case is under investigation.