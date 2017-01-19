Elderly Plymouth, Mass. Couple Reported Missing

Police need the public's help to find an elderly Massachusetts couple reported missing Thursday.

John Bickerstaff, 90, and his wife, Jean Bickerstaff, were last seen at their home on Mountain Hill Road in Plymouth at 9:30 a.m. John has early signs of dementia, police note.

John is described as a 5'7, 145 pound white man with a full head of grey hair. He uses hearing aids and wears glasses. Jean is a 5'10, 160 pound white woman with white hair.

The Bickerstaffs are believed to have their 2007 Toyota Camry with Massachusetts plates reading "3666AF."

Family members tell police the couple do not usually leave the area, and that Jean does not drive at night.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-746-1212.