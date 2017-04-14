Electronic Tolls Could Be Coming to CT Highways

Some tolls could be installed on state highways in about 18 months if an electronic tolls bill is approved by Connecticut lawmakers, according to Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz.

The original prediction said tolls could be installed in three or more years.

"We don't want to pay, you know? If you go to New York, New Jersey, you keep paying,” said Muhammad Ghauri, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, about the tolls. He was driving through Connecticut on Thursday.

Several drivers who travel through the state don’t want to pay the extra cost. Currently there are no tolls on Connecticut roadways.

“We don't need to pay anymore to travel. We have (three) kids. It’s too much,” said Cindy DeMello of Falmouth, Massachusetts.

She travels through Connecticut several times a year and on Thursday, she was en route to Disney World with her family. She said tolls could mean less trips.

David Grey, of Garrison, New York, remembers the state tolls from decades ago and he wasn’t a fan then.

"I have no other way to get to the Cape so I'm stuck,” Grey said. “But it's a pain in the neck with the traffic."

“It seems like (Connecticut is) in a really deep hole and this is just some way of trying to pull out of it,” said Bob Schilling of New Bedford, Massachusetts. “I don't know how much more they can tax."

State budget analysts predict the state will run out of money for road and bridge repairs within the next several years. Revenue from tolls could be used to help fund infrastructure projects.

Under the proposal, toll prices would be cheaper for people who live in Connecticut.

"I think if it's for road maintenance and bridge maintenance that's really important. And that I'd probably go for that,” said Dawn Kopel of Woodbridge.

"I spend enough out of my paycheck during the week to go to the state and the towns,” said North Stonington’s William Martin.