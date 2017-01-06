Elizabeth Warren Announces 2018 Re-election Bid

Vowing to continue her fight for the working men and women of Massachusetts and the U.S., Elizabeth Warren has announced her 2018 re-election bid.
The emailed announcement came Friday morning, two weeks ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inaugruation.
"The people of Massachusetts didn't send me to Washington to roll over and play dead while Donald Trump and his team of billionaires, bigots and Wall Street bankers crush the working people of our Commonwealth and this country," Warren said in the release.
The Democratic senator actively campaigned for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election and continues to be one of Trump's fiercest critics.
Months ago, former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling said he was still ruminating whether to run as Warren's Republican opponent.
Warren beat former Sen. Scott Brown in 2012 for her seat in the U.S. Senate.