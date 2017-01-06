Elizabeth Warren Announces 2018 Re-election Bid

MANCHESTER, NH - OCTOBER 24: U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks during a campaign rally with democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at St Saint Anselm College on October 24, 2016 in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Vowing to continue her fight for the working men and women of Massachusetts and the U.S., Elizabeth Warren has announced her 2018 re-election bid.

The emailed announcement came Friday morning, two weeks ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inaugruation.

Warren Sounds Alarm on Trump Cabinet Picks: Stay 'Focused'

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, one of Republican Donald Trump's fiercest critics, said Thursday she's worried about the president-elect's picks for his cabinet. Warren told The Associated Press that while Trump successfully tapped into the economic anxieties of many Americans, he now seems ready to over the keys to government to some of the very individuals who she said helped break the economy, including financier Steven Mnuchin, Trump's pick for Treasury secretary. "This is the time we've got to really bear down and concentrate on what's happening," she said. (Published Friday, Dec. 16, 2016)

"The people of Massachusetts didn't send me to Washington to roll over and play dead while Donald Trump and his team of billionaires, bigots and Wall Street bankers crush the working people of our Commonwealth and this country," Warren said in the release.

The Democratic senator actively campaigned for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election and continues to be one of Trump's fiercest critics.

Curt Schilling Intends to Run Against Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Former Red Sox ace Curt Schilling says he plans to contest Sen. Elizabeth Warren for her seat in two years. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016)

Months ago, former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling said he was still ruminating whether to run as Warren's Republican opponent.

Warren beat former Sen. Scott Brown in 2012 for her seat in the U.S. Senate.