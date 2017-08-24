Amid allegations of sexual harassment, Felix Arroyo, Boston's chief of health and human services, was fired Thursday.

A top Boston official who is facing allegations that he sexually harassed one of his employees has been fired by the city.

Felix G. Arroyo, the city's health and human services chief, had been on paid administrative leave since July pending an internal investigation. The city said Thursday that he was terminated "after a comprehensive internal investigation."

The city said it will immediately begin searching for candidates to fill the position.

A woman who worked for Arroyo is accusing him of spanking her, making inappropriate comments that were sexual in nature and grabbing her by the back of her neck after he learned she was going ahead with filing a formal complaint.

Complaint Filed Against Top Boston Official

A sexual harassment complaint reportedly has been filed against Boston's chief of health and human services, who has been on paid administrative leave since late July. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017)

Arroyo has said the allegations are baseless.

His spokesperson, Colette Phillips, said Thursday that he is "disappointed" in the city's decision.

"Felix is adamant that these allegations are baseless and retaliatory and will continue to fight to clear his name," she said.

The complaint was filed last week with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination. The female employee said she was moved to a different department after she met with human resources.

Arroyo's chief of staff and Mayor Marty Walsh are also reportedly named in the complaint.

Boston Police said this week that they are also looking into the allegations against Arroyo and are trying to contact the woman to see if she wants to file a criminal complaint.

Arroyo, a former Boston City Councilor, was one of several candidates who ran against Walsh for mayor in 2013. He was named by Walsh to head up the Health and Human Services Department in January 2014.

