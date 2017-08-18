28 Cats Recovered in Emergency Rescue - NECN
WEATHER ALERT: 
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for MA, CT
logo_necn_2x
Clear the Shelters

Clear the Shelters

Finding Forever Homes Across the Country on Aug. 19, 2017

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

28 Cats Recovered in Emergency Rescue

Developing Now: An emergency cat rescue is underway in Revere.

By Eli Maroney

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    28 Cats Recovered in Emergency Rescue

    An emergency cat rescue is underway in Revere, Massachusetts.

    According to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 28 cats are being rescued from a woman’s home. Currently, 16 have been taken from the home with 12 on the way.

    According to the shelter's website, police responded to a Revere home after a call from a concerned neighbor. When they arrived they found cats in every room of the house.

    Northeast Animal Shelter is asking for help taking care of the new rescues. "Our shelter was already full before these new rescues arrived," says the shelter's website.

    Check back for updates as this story develops.

     

    Published 40 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices