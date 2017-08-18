28 Cats Recovered in Emergency Rescue

An emergency cat rescue is underway in Revere, Massachusetts.

According to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 28 cats are being rescued from a woman’s home. Currently, 16 have been taken from the home with 12 on the way.

According to the shelter's website, police responded to a Revere home after a call from a concerned neighbor. When they arrived they found cats in every room of the house.

Northeast Animal Shelter is asking for help taking care of the new rescues. "Our shelter was already full before these new rescues arrived," says the shelter's website.

